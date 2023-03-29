AvocadoCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $40.64 (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AvocadoCoin token can now be purchased for $796.22 or 0.02812945 BTC on major exchanges. AvocadoCoin has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and approximately $40.64 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AvocadoCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

AvocadoCoin Token Profile

AvocadoCoin was first traded on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvocadoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AvocadoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

