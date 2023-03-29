Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Short Interest Update

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,800 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the February 28th total of 432,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of ASM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 715,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,090. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.69. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $0.99.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
