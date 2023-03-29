Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Short Interest Update

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,800 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the February 28th total of 432,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of ASM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 715,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,090. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.69. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 209,306 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

