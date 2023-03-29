Avestar Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Markel by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Markel by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL traded up $17.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,256.00. 4,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,053. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,322.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1,269.71. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

