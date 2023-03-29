Avestar Capital LLC Sells 447 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CI traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $255.75. The company had a trading volume of 460,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.17 and its 200-day moving average is $303.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

