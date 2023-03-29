Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $674,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,339. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $162.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.