Avestar Capital LLC Has $9.02 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 1.29% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period.

XSLV traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,102. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a market cap of $664.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

