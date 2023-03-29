Avestar Capital LLC Buys 65 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eaton by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,351 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,543,000 after acquiring an additional 760,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after acquiring an additional 398,146 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Eaton by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,418,000 after acquiring an additional 381,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.6 %

Eaton stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,228. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

