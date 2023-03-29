Avestar Capital LLC Buys 26,096 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.1% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,392,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 93,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 29,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 128,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.88. 679,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,277. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.23.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

