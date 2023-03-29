Avestar Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 0.8% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.07. The stock had a trading volume of 75,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,426. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.72. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

