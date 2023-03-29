Avalanche Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $17.25 or 0.00060573 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion and approximately $177.31 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00039386 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017606 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,887,890 coins and its circulating supply is 325,825,170 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

