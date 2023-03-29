Avalanche (AVAX) Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and approximately $148.88 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $16.77 or 0.00061282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00040940 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000752 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,886,210 coins and its circulating supply is 325,823,490 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

