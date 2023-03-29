Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Down 41.4% in March

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the February 28th total of 272,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 797.0 days.

Avacta Group Stock Performance

AVCTF stock remained flat at $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Avacta Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer therapies and diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION platforms in the United Kingdom, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. It operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

