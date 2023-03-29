Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the February 28th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.0 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASTVF opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $16.30.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

