Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the February 28th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.0 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASTVF opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $16.30.
About Austevoll Seafood ASA
