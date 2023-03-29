Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Technology Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAK. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 433,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 31,879 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 339,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 112,001 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,325,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 818,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 333,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 15.9% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 318,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Technology Acquisition alerts:

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

ATAK stock remained flat at $10.36 during trading on Wednesday. 860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

Featured Stories

