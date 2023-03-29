Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aurora Innovation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,849 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 5.9 %

AUROW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,695. Aurora Innovation has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

