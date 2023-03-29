Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Up 189.7% in March

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 189.7% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Augusta Gold Trading Up 4.1 %

AUGG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 33,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,827. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. Augusta Gold has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

