Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NYSE:ATTO opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. Atento has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

