Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. Ashford has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.00.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.58 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

