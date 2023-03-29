Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Down 50.6% in March

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,700 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the February 28th total of 729,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 601.2 days.

Asahi Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASBRF opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. Asahi Group has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $37.17.

Get Asahi Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Asahi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.