Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.75

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$23.75 and last traded at C$7.58, with a volume of 481441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.27. The firm has a market cap of C$874.73 million, a P/E ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

In related news, Director Samir Aziz Manji bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$87,400.00. 29.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

