Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arqit Quantum from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 438.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Stock Down 2.1 %

About Arqit Quantum

NASDAQ:ARQQ traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. 110,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,135. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $16.58.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

