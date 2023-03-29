Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arqit Quantum from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 438.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
