Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.4% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.26. 50,322,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,774,602. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $129.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

