Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,232 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.1% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,979,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

