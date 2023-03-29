Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,468. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.33 and its 200 day moving average is $100.24.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

