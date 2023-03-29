Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 196,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,180.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities cut Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Arjo AB (publ) alerts:

Arjo AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARRJF opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Arjo AB has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.

Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.