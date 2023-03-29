Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.58. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 2,397,215 shares.

Argonaut Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$519.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

