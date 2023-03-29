Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,507.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,859 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $33,164,000. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $21,479,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 122.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,845,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,632 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

