Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) PT Lowered to $45.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 339.45% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $625.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,785,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,337,000 after buying an additional 1,797,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,810 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 738.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,180,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after buying an additional 1,039,547 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $19,110,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,974,000 after purchasing an additional 960,500 shares in the last quarter.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
