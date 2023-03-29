Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of ARCT traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.44. 4,066,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,009. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $516.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 589,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,472,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 913,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,376,000 after buying an additional 488,123 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $169,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 420.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

