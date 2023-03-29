Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,900 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the February 28th total of 454,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 778,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ARCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE ARCO traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $7.53. 786,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,811. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at $89,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

