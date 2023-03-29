Arco Platform (ARCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect Arco Platform to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arco Platform Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.72 million, a PE ratio of 422.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Arco Platform has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,711,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,207,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,257,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,478,000 after acquiring an additional 38,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,521,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,113,000 after acquiring an additional 169,447 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 546,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 93,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 482,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 126,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students.It operates through the following Core and Supplemental segments. The Core segment offers solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.