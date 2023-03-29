ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

ARC Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

ARC Resources stock opened at C$15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$13.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays set a C$22.00 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.68.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

