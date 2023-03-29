ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share by the energy company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AETUF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. 9,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,504. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 26.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARC Resources Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AETUF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ARC Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

ARC Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H.

Featured Stories

