Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.81 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,891 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 10.4% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $20,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 340,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,468. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

