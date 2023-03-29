Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.4% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.84. 3,583,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,858,129. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.74. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.