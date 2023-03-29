Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises 0.3% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,648.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,051. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.