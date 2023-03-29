Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in March

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Appen Stock Performance

Shares of Appen stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. Appen has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $5.82.

Appen Company Profile

Appen Ltd. engages in the development of human-annotated datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Content Relevance, Language Resources, and Other. The Content Relevance segment offers annotated data used in search technology for improving relevance and accuracy of search results.

