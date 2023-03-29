Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Down 57.5% in March

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the February 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

AIF traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,353. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,268 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

