Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Down 57.5% in March

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the February 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
AIF traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,353. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $14.73.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%.
Institutional Trading of Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.
