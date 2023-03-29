Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15. Aperam has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

Aperam Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.4531 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Aperam

APEMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aperam from €52.00 ($55.91) to €53.00 ($56.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aperam from €47.00 ($50.54) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aperam from €31.40 ($33.76) to €33.60 ($36.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aperam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.87.

Aperam SA engages in the production of steel and value added products. It operates through the following segments: Stainless and Electrical Steel, Services and Solutions, Alloys and Specialties, and Recycling. The Stainless and Electrical Steel segment produces grain and non-grain oriented steel products.

