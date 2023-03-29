Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of Aperam stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15. Aperam has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $46.30.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.4531 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.
Aperam SA engages in the production of steel and value added products. It operates through the following segments: Stainless and Electrical Steel, Services and Solutions, Alloys and Specialties, and Recycling. The Stainless and Electrical Steel segment produces grain and non-grain oriented steel products.
