Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

