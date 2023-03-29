Apeiron RIA LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $134.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.29. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.