Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires Shares of 3,872 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.73.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

