Analyzing Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) and Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV)

Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV – Get Rating) and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accelera Innovations and Pear Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Accelera Innovations alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million 8.32 -$65.14 million ($0.22) -1.14

Accelera Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pear Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

71.2% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Accelera Innovations and Pear Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A Pear Therapeutics -265.26% -185.33% -85.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Accelera Innovations and Pear Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelera Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Pear Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40

Pear Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 2,400.00%.

Risk & Volatility

Accelera Innovations has a beta of 4.67, suggesting that its share price is 367% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Accelera Innovations

(Get Rating)

Accelera Innovations, Inc. operates as a development stage company with interests in providing healthcare services. It provides care services, including pediatrics, geriatrics, critical care, billing, practice management, administrative services to doctors and other clinicians and in-house psychiatric evaluations. The company was founded on April 29, 2008 by Geoff Thompson and is headquartered in Frankfort, IL.

About Pear Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Accelera Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelera Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.