Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDYA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/23/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $29.00.

3/8/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2023 – IDEAYA Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of IDYA traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. 148,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,655. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $678.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

