Analysts Set F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Target Price at $15.30

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.10. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Insider Activity

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,580.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in F.N.B. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 284,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Articles

