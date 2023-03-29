Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 29th (BLWYF, BRLGF, BURBY, CPWHF, DALXF, DEI, EHMEF, HCXLF, PDYPY, PHLLF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 29th:

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,620 ($32.19) to GBX 2,670 ($32.81).

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($27.03) to GBX 2,310 ($28.38).

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,560 ($19.17) to GBX 1,155 ($14.19).

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$22.50 to C$19.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $12.00.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$190.00 to C$165.00.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,352 ($16.61) to GBX 1,404 ($17.25).

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from £110 ($135.15) to £140 ($172.01).

Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 246 ($3.02) to GBX 231 ($2.84).

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $160.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

