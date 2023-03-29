Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Down 35.7% in March

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,600 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 831,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 411.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Anaergia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Anaergia from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Anaergia alerts:

Anaergia Price Performance

ANRGF opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Anaergia has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.