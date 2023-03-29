Amprius Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Amprius Technologies in a report issued on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMPX. B. Riley reduced their target price on Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 24th.

AMPX stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. Amprius Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

