Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5,317.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 96,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 94,378 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

AMRX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 760,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,326. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. The company has a market cap of $388.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.37. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $609.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.93 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 76.11%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.