AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Update

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the February 28th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AmmPower Stock Up 2.2 %

AmmPower stock opened at 0.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.22. AmmPower has a 52 week low of 0.15 and a 52 week high of 0.34.

About AmmPower

AmmPower Corp. operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec. The company is also developing a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, as well as investigating catalyst reactions.

